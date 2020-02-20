John Casey – February 19th, 2020

On this week’s ‘In Conversation’ Joe McGill’s guest is executive chef John Casey. John who is from the Glen in south Kerry has worked all over the world in some of the most prestigious establishments. He has cooked for among others Fidel Castro, Lady Diana, and Burt Reynolds. John will talk about his life growing up on Bolus Head, travelling the globe, and how a life-threatening illness caused him to revaluate his life. He eventually moved home and is now passing his vast knowledge on to future generations of aspiring chefs.