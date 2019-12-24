John Cantillon, Cathair Danann, Tralee and formerly Causeway and Lixnaw

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Friday from 3:30 pm to 5:00 pm. Removal at 5:00 pm to Our Lady and St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House Private please.