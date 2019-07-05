John Byrne, Monastery Close, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Dromin, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick and Killorglin.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles from 5pm to 7pm this evening (Friday July 5th). Service of thanksgiving will take place at 11am on Saturday at Thurles Baptist Church, Graigue, Moycarkey. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.
John Byrne, Monastery Close, Thurles, Co. Tipperary and formerly of Dromin, Kilmallock, Co. Limerick...
Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles from 5pm to 7pm this evening (Friday July 5th). Service of thanksgiving will take place...
