John Brennan, Anglont, Killarney Road, Killorglin and formerly of Glenlough Lower, Sneem

reposing at his residence in Anglont, Killarney Road on Tuesday from 3 to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. James’s Church, Killorglin on Wednesday for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care.

