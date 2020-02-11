Former Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil talks to Jerry about losing his seat in the election while also reflecting on his future in politics.
West Kerry farmer surprised by rare birth of triplet calves
A west Kerry farmer was surprised over the weekend with the arrival of rare triplet calves.The dairy cow, which had been scanned in-calf with...
Killarney-Kenmare road blocked at Foiladuane
Motorists travelling between Killarney and Kenmare are being told not to travel through Foiladuane, south-east of Glenflesk.Killarney gardaí say the narrow road, which was...
Roads around Kerry impacted by snow, ice and flooding
A number of roads around Kerry have been impacted by snow, ice and flooding.The Foiladuane Road south-east of Glenflesk will be closed tomorrow to...
Norma Moriarty on FF’s Kerry Strategy – February 11th 2020
Aisling O’Brien spoke to Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty on the floor of the count centre in Killarney yesterday. She was one of three...
Danny Healy-Rae on Being Re-elected – February 11th 2020
The independent TD gave his reaction just moments after it was announced he’d been re-elected to the Dáil.
John Brassil on his Future in Politics – February 11th 2020
