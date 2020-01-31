John Brassil – Fianna Fáil

Name: John Brassil

Address: Dirtane, Ballyheigue, Tralee, Kerry

Contact Details: 0872362330

Email: [email protected]

Party: Fianna Fáil

Age: 56

Director of Elections: Michael O’Connell Contact details for Director of Elections: 0872314847

Political career/involvement to date:

First elected to Kerry County Council in 1999 and elected to Dáil Eireann in 2016. I am Fianna Fail Spokesperson for Primary Care and Community Healthcare with a keen interest in health policy having sat on the Future of Healthcare Committee which produced the Slaintecare report in 2017 and the Future of Mental Healthcare Committee in 2018, tasked with implementing a single, long term vision for mental healthcare and policy in Ireland.

I regularly sit on the Oireachtas Health Committee which scrutinizes the work of the Department of Health and its agencies and examines health policy, the future planning of health services and proposed changes to the way health care is delivered.

Occupation: Public Representative / Pharmacist

Family Details: Married to Bernadette with three children

Membership of Clubs/Organisations:

Life member of Ballyheigue GAA

Tralee RFA

Life member of Ballyheigue Club

My Election Priorities:

Achieving balanced development, to deliver vibrant rural communities by providing access to quality public services and attracting and retaining jobs in Kerry.

Providing a healthcare system that delivers for everyone based on need rather than ability to pay by implementing Sláintecare, hiring more nurses and consultants to address waiting times and ensuring that University Hospital Kerry receives proper resourcing in order that it remains a Category 3 hospital and improves on its ability to serve the people of Kerry.

I have worked hard over the past four years to campaign for the disability sector, on behalf of service providers, for individuals in need and for their families who all desperately need services such as additional funding, respite, medical appointments, equipment, access to day care services etc. I will work relentlessly going forward to fight for people who are already fighting a battle every day and who need to be given fair access to proper supports.

Why should the people of Kerry vote for me:

I am a capable and fair voice who works hard and consistently for the local and the National collective, I am a problem solver when I see an issue that needs addressing I not only highlight the problem at hand but offer viable, practicable solutions to try to resolve it.

I have the experience at both local and national level to drive change, change for the better for Kerry. I am hopeful that Fianna Fáil will be in government after the election to implement real change that improves the quality of life for every family, strengthens access to housing ownership, social housing or renting. We are committed to building strong, vibrant and safe rural communities and we will address the crises in the health services by driving down waiting times and implementing Sláintecare.

Both I and Fianna Fáil are serious about delivering real, progressive change.

I am trustworthy, with proven ability who has worked hard for the past four years, and I would ask that the people of Kerry given me their No. 1 on February 8th to allow me to continue to be a competent, effective and rational voice for all the people of Kerry.

If elected I will:

Deliver real, progressive change for Kerry and Ireland. I believe in a fair and equal Ireland for all and if re-elected I will give the people of Kerry the service and representation they deserve and continue to be a competent and effective voice for our County.

I would hope my first preference would be in the region of: 7500

Website: www.fiannafail.ie