John Barry, Tullig, Kilflynn.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (Mar.10th), from 3.30pm -5.30pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (Mar.11th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.