Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Tuesday (Mar.10th), from 3.30pm -5.30pm, followed by removal at 5.30pm to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday (Mar.11th), at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
John Barry, Tullig, Kilflynn.
Cooking With Mark | March – March 9th, 2020
Despite the weather Mark Doe is talking to us about BBQ recipes plus the dos and don’ts re regarding BBQs.
Foster Families Needed In Kerry – March 9th, 2020
Foster families are needed in Kerry. Can you help? We spoke to foster parent Austin McGinley and CEO of the Irish Foster Care Association...
Match Details Confirmed For Kerry’s All-Ireland U20 Football Semi-Final
Match details have been confirmed for Kerry’s Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final.The Kingdom against Galway goes ahead on St.Patrick’s Day in Croke Park.Throw-in...
Evening Sports Update
The FAI say talks are ongoing with their Slovakian counterparts regarding this month's Euro 2020 playoff in Bratislava.As of today, the March 26 game...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KillarneyResults Sunday 8th March club sponsored 12 hole competition on Killeen.1st Maureen Creedon 24 pts (back 9) 2nd Ciara O’Mahony 24pts 3rd Amy...