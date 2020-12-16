John B. Keane and son bestowed with literary award

A prestigious literary award has been given to the late John B Keane and his son Billy.

The late Listowel playwright and his son, Billy, who is an author and newspaper columnist, have been bestowed with the literary award at this year’s Irish Books Arts and Music awards in Chicago.

The pair were recognised for their joint contribution to literature and Irish culture.

Irish Books Arts and Music or iBam! is a not-for-profit group that promotes Irish culture and recognise achievements within the arts.