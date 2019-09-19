John Arthur Mc Carthy, Cromane Lower, Killorglin.

Reposing at his daughter Caitriona’s house at Cromane Lower tomorrow Friday (Sept 20th) from 5pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving Saturday morning to the Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for requiem mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society, Palliative Care & RNLI.