Johanna Tuohy (née Foley), Gortloughera, Kilgobnet, Beaufort & formerly of Ahane, Glencar.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home Killorglin on Wednesday (Jan.1st), from 5pm – 7pm .  Funeral will arrive at St. James Church Killorglin on Thursday morning (Jan 2nd), for Requiem Mass at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin.

