Johanna (Hannie) Griffin née O’ Connell, 8 Cable Terrace, Knightstown, Valentia and late of Kilkeveragh, Portmagee

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Waking at her residence on Thursday from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knightstown for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in Cill Mhór Cemetery. Enquiries to Lynch’s Funeral directors, Valentia

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR