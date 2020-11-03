Johanna Griffin née O’Sullivan, Harty’s Terrace, Ballyheigue and formerly of Feohanagh, Dingle.

A private family funeral will take place. Requiem mass on Wednesday in St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Louis’ Nursing Home, Tralee.

If you would like to pay your respects, Johanna’s Funeral cortege will pass through the village via the Mountway after 12pm mass on Wednesday.

The mass can be viewed live on www.dioceaseofkerry.ie/parishes/ballyheigue

Enquiries to Hartnett’s Funeral Home, Ballyheigue.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****