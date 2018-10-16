Joep Laumans (husband of Mary O’Sullivan Laumans), Caragh Lake, Killorglin.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Wednesday from 5pm – 8pm. Private Cremation will follow.. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to a local charity. House private please.
Latest News
Kerry minister says Brexit poses huge challenge for the tourism industry
A Kerry minister says Brexit poses a huge challenge for the tourism industry. Junior Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says since...
North Kerry farmer told Garda he drove teleporter into the car of the deceased
A Garda has told the north Kerry murder trial the accused told him he had made for the car of the deceased with a...
Warning nine bookmakers in Kerry could close due to increased betting taxes
It's warned that nine bookmakers in Kerry could close due to increased betting taxes.The Irish Bookmakers Association claims the proposal to double Betting Tax...
New pilot programme for stroke patients to be piloted in Kerry
A new pilot programme for people recovering from stroke is to be run in Tralee and Listowel.The Stroke Day Service will provide nursing and...
Thomas Doody, 46 Caisleán Mór, Castleisland & Moanmore, Limerick Road, Castleisland.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Oct 17th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERMartin O'Neill has dismissed criticism of the Republic of Ireland's style of play after Denmark midfielder Thomas Delaney accused them of being "primitive".Delaney's comments...
Darran O’Sullivan Retires From Inter County Football
2009 All-Ireland winning Kerry captain Darran O’Sullivan has retired from Inter County football.The Glenbeigh Glencar forward leaves the Kingdom set-up after 14 years, during...
Morning Sports Update
SOCCERMartin O'Neill insists lessons have been learned from last month's 4-1 defeat to Wales in Cardiff.The Boys in Green face the same opposition...