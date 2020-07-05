Joe Thompson, Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale and formerly of Headley’s Bridge, Knocknagoshel.

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family only. Requiem mass will be live streamed On Monday, July 6th at 11am on: www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects, by means of standing in a Guard of Honour, the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Monday July 6th, at 12pm on route to Reilig Íde Naofa Abbeyfeale.

The family intends to hold a Memorial Mass to celebrate Joe’s life at a later stage.

Predeceased by his baby daughter Rosemary, Joe, well known coursing enthusiast, his deeply regretted loving wife Marie, son Jody, daughter Emer, adored grand-daughter Abbie, daughter-in-law Marie, Emer’s partner Frank, sisters Maureen, Margaret and Noreen, brothers Tom, Lee, Jim, John and Bob, Aunt Mary Whittaker, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

