Joe O’Mahony, Clash West, Tralee & formerly of Lyrecrompane

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Recovery Haven, Tralee. House private please.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERArsenal are facing Liverpool in the late game in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.They are just getting underway.Henrik Mkhitaryan and...
Dr.Crokes Begin Quest For Provincial Glory
Dr.Crokes will tomorrow begin their quest for Provincial glory.The ¼ Final of the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship has them in Tipperary.They face...
Willian ‘Willie’ Keane, Lenamore, Ballylongford
reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Sunday evening from 5.30 to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Michael of the Archangel Church,...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry Aquila Club Fr. Galvin Cup, Intermediate Football Championship Preliminary Round Firies 0-14 Listry 1-12North Kerry Football Brendan Boyle Memorial Junior Cup sponsored by Moloney,...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERArsenal are facing Liverpool in the late game in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium.They are just getting underway.Henrik Mkhitaryan and...
Dr.Crokes Begin Quest For Provincial Glory
Dr.Crokes will tomorrow begin their quest for Provincial glory.The ¼ Final of the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship has them in Tipperary.They face...