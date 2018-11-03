Joe O’Mahony, Clash West, Tralee & formerly of Lyrecrompane

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at McElligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Recovery Haven, Tralee. House private please.

