Joe O’Connor, Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Tuesday at 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am.  Funeral immediately afterwards to Mountcollins Cemetery.   Family flowers only please.  Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

