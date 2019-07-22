Reposing at Harnett’s Funeral Home, The Square, Abbeyfeale tomorrow Tuesday at 6pm followed by removal at 8pm to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 11am. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mountcollins Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.
Latest News
Peter Keane Gives David Moran Fitness Update – Match Reaction
Well, Kerry and Donegal played out an emphatic draw in Croke Park yesterday.It was end to end stuff in the 2nd game of...
Kerry TD willing to expose names of money-lenders in the Dáil
A Kerry TD is willing to expose the names of money-lenders in the Dáil in a bid to stop them targeting vulnerable people.Kerry Sinn...
Love Island has raised awareness around unhealthy relationships according to Kerry Women’s Refuge
Kerry Women's Refuge, Adapt, says it welcomes conversations around unhealthy relationships raised by hit TV programme Love Island.Over the weekend Women's Aid in the...
Tributes paid to late Listowel businessman Jack McKenna
Tributes are being paid to the late Listowel businessman Jack McKenna.The director of J McKenna Ltd passed away on Saturday in his 101st year,...
Joe O’Connor, Caherhayes, Abbeyfeale.
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
GOLFGraeme McDowell is in no doubt about what part of Shane Lowry's game was crucial to winning the Claret JugThe win has pushed Lowry...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results
No games yesterday evening due to Kerry playing in the Super 8sFixturesSenior Football League Div 5 Gr AKenmare Shamrocks V Dingle 19:30Minor Hurling League...