Joe Murphy, Dromtine, Sneem

Reposing at his son Michael’s residence in Moularostig, Sneem on Saturday and Sunday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit. Enquiries to Drummond Brothers Undertakers, Sneem.