Joe Murphy, Dromtine, Sneem

Reposing at his son Michael’s residence in Moularostig, Sneem on Saturday and Sunday from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday morning in St. Michael’s Church, Sneem at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Kenmare Community Nursing Unit. Enquiries to Drummond Brothers Undertakers, Sneem.
Latest News
22 patients on trolleys in UHK
22 patients were on trolleys in the Emergency Department of University Hospital Kerry today.That's according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives' Organisation.Data from the...
European Recycling Platform to hold recycling event for electrical items in Tralee
Householders are being encouraged to recycle old or unwanted electrical items in Tralee tomorrow (Saturday).The European Recycling Platform will host a drop off event...
Homecoming for Kerry’s two All-Ireland winning plough men
Kerry's two All-Ireland winning plough men will be welcomed home in style this evening.Yesterday, Derek O'Driscoll from Ballyheigue won the Junior Conventional Plough Class...
Catherine ‘Kathleen’ Boyle née O’Neill, The Old Rectory, Meanus, Castlemaine.
Reposing at her family home, The Old Rectory, Meanus, Castlemaine tomorrow Saturday (Sept 21st) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm on Saturday evening...
Work of seven artists to feature in Kerry Visual Artists’ Showcase
The work of seven artists will feature in this year's Kerry Visual Artists' Showcase.This is the fifth annual showcase and it will run from...
Latest Sports
Kerry Post Primary Schools GAA Results
O Sullivan Cup Round 1Intermediate School Killorglin 1-18 Pobal Scoil Chorcha Dhuibhne 2-12 Mercy Mounthawk 3-11 Tralee CBS 3-08Moynihan CupCol Na Sceilge 1-13 Mean Scoil...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYA hat-trick of tries from Kotaro Matsushima helped Japan get their World Cup campaign off to a winning start.The Cherry Blossoms came from behind...
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBY UNIONAndrew Conway and Jordan Larmour will make their World Cup debuts in Sunday's Pool A oepner against Scotland.They've been drafted into the back...