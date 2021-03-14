Joe Moriarty of Bromley, Kent & formerly Trippol, Ballybunion.

Requiem Mass for Joe Moriarty will take place on St. Patrick`s Day, (Wednesday) at 10am.

Joe sadly passed away in the Princess Royal Hospital, Farmborough, Kent, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe is pre-deceased by his father, Timmy, mother, Mary and brother Danny. Joe will be sadly missed by his loving wife, Margaret, son Denis, daughter, Joanne, daughter-in-law, Karen, son-in-law, Bill, grandchildren, Amelia, Isabella and Sophie, brother, Christy, (Trippol), sister, Mary (Moyvane) sister-in-law, Margaret, brothers-in-law, Jim, Denis and Kevin, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

