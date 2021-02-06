Joe Melia Cloondara Tralee Co Kerry and formerly of London and Devon.

A private family funeral will take place for Joe with a memorial remembrance being celebrated at a later date.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or care of The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved and much loving husband and best friend of Dympna (née Kearney) dear brother of Marion, Mike and the late Sandy, treasured uncle of Kieran, Jo, Kirsty, Dan, Rose, Grace, Matt, Rosie, David, Rose Bryan, Graham, John, Clare, Sheena and brother in-law of Sally, Anne, Phyllis, Denis, Sean, Tony, Kevin and the late Mary.

