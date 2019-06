Kerry will this afternoon bid to secure their Joe McDonagh Cup status for 2020.

They host fellow relegation candidates Offaly in Round 5 at Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Offaly must win today while a draw would suffice for Kerry. The loser will be relegated to the Christy Ring Cup.

There are 3 changes to the Kerry team with Paud Costello, John Buckley and Jordan Conway coming in for Evan Murphy, Dan Goggin and Colum Harty.