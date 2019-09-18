reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen on Friday morning for 10.30am Requiem Mass. Private Cremation will follow.
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland coach Andy Farrell is confident in the abilities of Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway should they start Sunday's World Cup opener with Scotland.Rob...
Joe Keane, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, Bruach na H-abhainn, Tralee and formerly of St. Joseph’s,...
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen on Friday morning for...
Kerry Under 20 Hurler Is Player Of The Year
Kerry's Michael Slattery has been named the Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year for the Richie McElligott Cup.It follows the Kingdom's impressive...
Kerry Derby In First Round Of Basketball’s National Cup
Keane's SuperValu Killorglin will face the Superleague Champions Garvey's Tralee Warriors in the first round of the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup.The tie...
Delay in Processing Funding Applications for Private Roads – September 18th, 2019
Admin -
Cllr Brendan Cronin is calling on the council to reveal the priority list of applications for the Local Improvement Scheme. He says people waiting...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland coach Andy Farrell is confident in the abilities of Jordan Larmour and Andrew Conway should they start Sunday's World Cup opener with Scotland.Rob...
Kerry Under 20 Hurler Is Player Of The Year
Kerry's Michael Slattery has been named the Bord Gáis Energy Player of the Year for the Richie McElligott Cup.It follows the Kingdom's impressive...
Kerry Derby In First Round Of Basketball’s National Cup
Keane's SuperValu Killorglin will face the Superleague Champions Garvey's Tralee Warriors in the first round of the Hula Hoops Pat Duffy National Cup.The tie...