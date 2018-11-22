Joe Hennessy, Emalough, Inch

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday afternoon from 3.30 to 6pm followed by removal to Inch Cemetery. Requiem mass on Monday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Inch Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care, University Hospital Kerry.

