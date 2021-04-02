Joe Egan Station Road, Ardfert & formerly of Currow, Co Kerry

Beloved husband of Pat & dearest father of Helen, Lisa, Michael, David, Patricia, Joann, Maurice ,Mary & Joseph and brother of Ita, Peig, David ,Helen and the late Nancy, Mary, Paddy, Kathleen & Michael. Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons in law, daughters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A family funeral will take place for Joe with Requiem Mass being celebrated at 12 noon

on Monday in St Brendan,s Church , Ardfert (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv followed by interment in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, U.H.K (VIA donations link below -Kerry Hospice Foundation )or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home ,Tralee.