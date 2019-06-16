Joe (Dan) O’Sullivan, Cahir East, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Monday Evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church Kenmare. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 2 o’ clock. Burial afterwards in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.
Gardaí in Ballybunion investigating alleged sexual assault
Gardaí in Ballybunion are investigating an alleged sexual assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning.Gardaí were called to the scene of...
Munster Juvenile Championships Review
Castleisland was the venue today for the Munster U12 to U19 Athletics Championships.Tom O'Donoghue reports
New Book On Kerry Football Released
There's a new book on the shelves about Kerry football."Kerry Abu" is being billed as the ultimate Kerry football fan book.Sylvester Hennessy is author...
NBA Finals Series Review
The Toronto Raptors this week won the NBA title.They beat the Golden State Warriors 4-2 in the Finals in California.Niall O'Callaghan reviews...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESRoscommon and Kerry's Conor Cox are Connacht Champions.The Primrose and Blue overturned a five point deficit at half-time to beat Galway in Salthill.The...
