Joe (Dan) O’Sullivan, Cahir East, Kenmare.

Reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home Kenmare on Monday Evening from 5pm – 7pm, followed by removal to Holy Cross Church Kenmare.  Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday at 2 o’ clock.  Burial afterwards in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.

