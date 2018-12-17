Joe Coffey, Direendaraugh, Blackwater, Killarney

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to Direendaraugh Church. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in The Old Kenmare Cemetery.

