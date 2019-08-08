reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Ballybunion on Friday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11 O Clock in St. John’s Church, Ballybunion. Burial afterwards in Kilconly Cemetery.
Craig Breen and Killarney’s Paul Nagle Secure Rally GB Outing
Craig Breen and Killarney’s Paul Nagle have secured a further World Rally Championship outing with Hyundai for Rally GB, according to Autosport.The pair made...
Draw Made For Quarter-Finals Of Acorn Life U21 County Football Championship
The draw has been made for the quarter-finals of the Acorn Life U21 County Football Championship.The two teams who had byes to the quarters...
Travel expert says it’s likely Kerry-Faro route will continue
A travel editor says it is likely that Ryanair's base in Faro will close but the Kerry service to the Algarve will continue.The SNPVAC...
Healy-Raes say they don’t intend on creating a political party
The Healy-Raes say they don’t intend on creating a political party.Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae were speaking after the Standards in Public Office...
Kerry Group to closely monitor potential impacts of Brexit
Kerry Group says it will continue to closely monitor the potential implications of the UK's anticipated exit from the EU on October 31st.The global...
Cycling Road Race Enters Final Round This Evening
The Kerry road race league enters its final round this evening.With the details is Padraig Harnett