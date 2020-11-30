Joe Barr Tells Of The Highs And Lows Of Endurance Cycling

Joe Barr has been racing bikes his whole life. He has won over 500 races and amassed hundreds of medals and trophies in an impressive array of cycling disciplines.

He is a Commonwealth Games bronze medalist from 1986 and has proudly represented his country at numerous World Championship events throughout the years.

Joe currently holds endurance records in Ireland and is a highly respected and recognised competitor at home and abroad.

He’s no stranger to Kerry and its roads, having been down here a number of times in recent years. Indeed, in September he began a record challenge at Slea Head.

We first asked him to tell us about the record attempt

Continuing our chat with Joe Barr, endurance cyclist. I asked Joe about his nutrition, ahead of these endurance events.