Joanne O’Connor nee Coffey, 18 Cois Na nAbhann and late of Corpus Christi Terrace, Milltown

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at O’Connor’s Funeral Home, Firies on Sunday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral arriving to The Church of St. Gertrude, Firies on Monday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New Cemetery, Firies. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry. House private please.

