Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Removal at 5:00 pm to St. Mary’s Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Family Cemetery, Ballyheigue
Latest News
Joanna Hussey (née Maunsell) Marian Park, Ballyheigue and formerly of Lerrig, Ardfert
Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday from 3:00 to 5:00 pm. Removal at 5:00 pm to St. Mary's Church, Ballyheigue. Requiem...
Kerry County Councillor given suspended sentence for assault
A Kerry County Councillor has received a suspended prison sentence for assault.Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae and his brother Kevin of Sandymount, Kilgarvan, who are sons...
Orange wind warning for Kerry on Sunday
Met Eireann has issued weather warnings for the entire country as Storm Atiyah heads our way.A status orange wind warning for Kerry, Donegal, Galway,...
National Basketball Weekend Begins Tonight For Kerry
Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney have an away tie tonight in Men's Division One.They tip-off at Limerick Sports Eagles in UL at 8.Matt O'Neill...
Munster Cup The Main Coursing Event This Weekend
The Munster Cup is the main event on the coursing scene this weekend.It will be run off at the Newcastlewest and Rathkeale meeting.James O’Connor...
Latest Sports
National Basketball Weekend Begins Tonight For Kerry
Scott’s Lakers St Pauls Killarney have an away tie tonight in Men's Division One.They tip-off at Limerick Sports Eagles in UL at 8.Matt O'Neill...
Munster Cup The Main Coursing Event This Weekend
The Munster Cup is the main event on the coursing scene this weekend.It will be run off at the Newcastlewest and Rathkeale meeting.James O’Connor...
Lunchtime Sports Update
SOCCERThe President of the Football Association of Ireland Donal Conway is to step down from his role.It comes as the FAI release their accounts...