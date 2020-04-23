Joan O’Sullivan née Sheehan, Hillgrove, Carhan, Cahersiveen.

A private funeral mass for Joan will take place this morning at 11am at the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Mass can be viewed on Church website. Burial afterwards in Reilig Cill Fhaolain. Family flowers only.

