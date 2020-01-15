reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Thursday form 4.30 to 6.30pm followed by removal to The Church of the Purification, Churchill. Requiem mass on Friday at 11 O Clock. Followed by private cremation. No flowers by request please.
Latest News
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
SOCCERDarren Randolph says the opportunity to re-join West Ham was too good to turn down.The Republic of Ireland goalkeeper finally completed his move from...
St Mary’s Basketball Club Castleisland Honoured By Local Authority
St Mary's Basketball Club has been honoured at a Civic Reception after today's Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District Meeting.The local authority acknowledged the club's achievement...
Kerry School Boys & Girls Fixtures Revealed
Padraig Harnett looks ahead now to this weekend's games in the Kerry School Boys and Girls Leagues.
Three Kerry Schools Into Corn Uí Mhuirí Semi-Finals
At least one Kerry school will contest this year's Corn Ui Mhuiri Munster Colleges Football final after three schools from the county won their...
Ultan Dillane Included In Ireland’s Six Nations Squad
Connacht's Ultan Dillane is included in Andy Farrell's first Guinness Six Nations 35-man Ireland squad.The Tralee-man is among the 19 forwards included for this...
Latest Sports
