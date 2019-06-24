Joan McConnell nee Fitzgerald, Rathfarnham, Dublin and formerly of Sneem

reposing at the family home in Rathfarnham on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm. Funeral mass will take place on Wednesday at 10 O clock at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Ballyroan followed by burial in Kilmashogue Cemetery, Edmondstown, Dublin. Family flowers only please.

