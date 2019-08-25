Reposing at Lyon’s Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel on Monday evening from 4:00pm to 7:00pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel. Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday morning at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Listowel. House private please.
Latest News
Evening Sports Update
The Dublin Ladies charge for three All-Irelands in a row continues.They beat Cork at Croke Park.Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has said he will step...
Kerry Win In Galway Summer Rally
Killarneys Colin O Donoghue and co driver Eddie Doherty have won todays Junior section of the Galway Summer Rally. They had over 37 seconds...
Second Day Of The National Youth Championship Pitch & Putt
The National Youth Championship Pitch & Putt is taking place in Glenville, Dublin this weekend.Both Deerpark and Listowel have entries in the championship.Reporting from...
Glenbeigh Races Day 2
Charlie Farrelly reports from the 2nd day of the Glenbeigh races
Half of Kerry’s GP surgeries cannot take on new patients
More than half of GP surgeries in Kerry cannot take on new patientsThat's according to a survey carried out by the Sunday Independent which...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
The Dublin Ladies charge for three All-Irelands in a row continues.They beat Cork at Croke Park.Cork manager Ephie Fitzgerald has said he will step...
Kerry Win In Galway Summer Rally
Killarneys Colin O Donoghue and co driver Eddie Doherty have won todays Junior section of the Galway Summer Rally. They had over 37 seconds...
Second Day Of The National Youth Championship Pitch & Putt
The National Youth Championship Pitch & Putt is taking place in Glenville, Dublin this weekend.Both Deerpark and Listowel have entries in the championship.Reporting from...