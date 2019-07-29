Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (July 30th) from 4pm to 6.15pm. Followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.
Joan Lydon O’Gorman, Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Rahard, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (July 30th) from 4pm to 6.15pm. Followed by removal to St. James' Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass...
Lixnaw Into County Hurling Semi Finals As Abbeydorney Exit Championship
Lixnaw have advanced in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.They defeated Causeway 1-20 to 13 points to progress to the semi-finals.Timmy Sheehan...
No Kerry County Council tenant evicted since 2013
Kerry County Council hasn't evicted any housing tenant for anti-social behaviour for six years.The local authority has over 4,200 properties.Kerry County Council says, as...
Margaret O’Connor née Edgeworth, Ballyeigh, Ballybunion.
Reposing at her residence this evening (Mon July 29th) from 5pm onwards. Removal on Tuesday morning from her residence to St. John's Church, Ballybunion...
County U21 Football Championship Draw Live On Radio Kerry Today
The draw will be made at lunchtime for the Acorn Life County U21 Football Championship.It will be live on Radio Kerry at 1.15.East Kerry...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Trophy World Ladies County Football Championships U13 A Miltown/Listry 7-07 -v- Ballymacelligott 2-09U15 A Cromane 3-02 -v- Southern Gaels 3-21 Firies 3-06 -v- Inbhear Sceine Gaels 11-09...