Joan Lydon O’Gorman, Iveragh Park, Killorglin and formerly of Rahard, Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (July 30th) from 4pm to 6.15pm.  Followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Killorglin.  Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 10.30am.  Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.

