Joan Lane née Rahilly, Glounakeel, Rockchapel and formerly of Toureenfineen, Rockchapel.

A private family requiem mass for Joan Lane née Rahilly will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Rockchapel. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed on the Meelin and Rockchapel Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only, please. Enquiries to Allen’s Funeral Home, Rockchapel.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****