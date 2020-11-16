Joan (Joanie) Barry (née Hobbert)

St Joseph’s Estate, Tralee and Ocean View Nursing Home, Tralee

A private family funeral will take place for Joan (Joanie) on Wednesday, November 18th, at 12 noon at St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee, followed by burial in New Rath Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohns.ie

Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.

Sadly missed by daughters Helena, Anita, Joanne and son Anthony, brothers Mossie and Patsey, sisters Peggy, Elisabeth and Theresa, grandchildren Cody, Teagan and Rebecca, sons-in-law Jeffrey and Stephen, daughter-in-law Annette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, other relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

