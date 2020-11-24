Joan Hayes (neé O’Brien), Bridge Road, Listowel and late of Tanavalla Listowel.

A private family funeral will take place for Joan, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel on Wednesday afternoon at 2pm. Mass will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul 11 Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel . Family flowers only please.

Family Information;- Beloved wife of the late Daniel. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her son Ciarán, daughters Angela and Anne, grandchildren Colman and his wife Tricia, Alicia and her partner Ciarán, Ava and Aishling, great-grandchildren Aoife and Cormac, brother Patsy, sister Ann-Teresa, daughter-in-law Dolores, sons-in-law Johnny and Ron, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

