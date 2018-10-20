Joan Griffin née Mullins, Valentia Road, Caherciveen and Moyderwell, Tralee

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to O’ Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, arriving at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Graveyard, Tralee at approximately 1:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Palliative Care Centre, Caherciveen.