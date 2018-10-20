Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to O’ Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, arriving at 6:30pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Rath Graveyard, Tralee at approximately 1:30pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St. Anne’s Palliative Care Centre, Caherciveen.
Latest News
Joan Griffin née Mullins, Valentia Road, Caherciveen and Moyderwell, Tralee
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Sunday from 4pm to 6:15pm. Removal at 6:15pm to O' Connell Memorial Church, Caherciveen, arriving at 6:30pm....
Dingle Or East Kerry For County Football Final Spot Tomorrow
There’s a Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final place on offer tomorrow.Dingle and East Kerry replay in the last four in Austin...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster have their first win of the European Champions Cup and they have also collected a bonus point.They beat Gloucester 36-22 at Thomond...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Latest Sports
Dingle Or East Kerry For County Football Final Spot Tomorrow
There’s a Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final place on offer tomorrow.Dingle and East Kerry replay in the last four in Austin...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster have their first win of the European Champions Cup and they have also collected a bonus point.They beat Gloucester 36-22 at Thomond...