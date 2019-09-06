Joan Galvin née Finn, formerly of the Pot of Gold, Beaufort Village, Killarney and Callinafercy, Milltown.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at her son Michael’s home in Beaufort Village, Killarney (V93 V978) today (Fri Sept 6th) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort on Saturday morning at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am.  Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR