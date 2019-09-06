Joan Galvin née Finn, formerly of the Pot of Gold, Beaufort Village, Killarney and Callinafercy, Milltown.

Reposing at her son Michael’s home in Beaufort Village, Killarney (V93 V978) today (Fri Sept 6th) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Beaufort on Saturday morning at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery, Beaufort.
Latest News
Funeral this morning of Abbeydorney man who died in farm accident
The funeral takes place this morning of the Abbeydorney man who died in a farm accident earlier this week. Barney Dowling, who was 72, was...
Friday Morning Sports Update
SoccerThe Republic of Ireland hold a three-point lead at the top of Group D in Euro 2020 qualifying.David McGoldrick's first international goal was enough...
East Kerry Win Back To Back U21 Football Championsips
East Kerry claimed back to back titles in the Acorn Life U21 Football Championship last night.They beat Feale Rangers in the final. There were no...
IT Tralee Add Donaghy And O’Mahony To Backroom Team
IT Tralee have announced 2 Kerry legends as backroom additions for the coming season.Former Kerry All-Star forward Kieran Donaghy is to move into his...
Joan Galvin née Finn, formerly of the Pot of Gold, Beaufort Village, Killarney...
Reposing at her son Michael's home in Beaufort Village, Killarney (V93 V978) today (Fri Sept 6th) from 4pm to 8pm. Funeral arriving to St....
Latest Sports
Friday Morning Sports Update
SoccerThe Republic of Ireland hold a three-point lead at the top of Group D in Euro 2020 qualifying.David McGoldrick's first international goal was enough...
East Kerry Win Back To Back U21 Football Championsips
East Kerry claimed back to back titles in the Acorn Life U21 Football Championship last night.They beat Feale Rangers in the final. There were no...
IT Tralee Add Donaghy And O’Mahony To Backroom Team
IT Tralee have announced 2 Kerry legends as backroom additions for the coming season.Former Kerry All-Star forward Kieran Donaghy is to move into his...