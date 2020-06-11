Joan ‘Ettie’ Savage née Egan, Lerrig, Ardfert and formerly of Tawlaught, Fenit.

A private family funeral will take place. House private, please. A memorial mass for Joan will be held at a later date. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers, Causeway.
***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****
Our condolences to all the family on the passing of Joan
Jill Kenny, Gerard O’Sullivan
So sorry to hear of your loss at this difficult time thinking n praying for you all may she rest in peace pat n all the Conway family