Joan Curran née Nash, Coolbane, Killorglin and formerly of Tahilla, Sneem

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Flynn’s s Funeral Home, Castlemaine on Friday evening from 4:00 pm to 6:15 pm. Followed by removal to St. James’s Church, Killorglin. Requiem, Mass will take place on Saturday at 10:30 am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

