Joan Curran (nee Dillon) of Millwood, St Margaret’s Road, Killarney and Ardconnell, Ardfert

In accordance with the Government and HSE directives and in the interest of public health, a family funeral will take place for Joan. Joan’s funeral mass will take place at 10.30am on April 22nd, 2020 and will be streamed live on www.killarneyparish.com

A memorial mass to celebrate Joan’s life will take place at a later date, which everyone is welcome to attend.

Enquiries to Sheehan’s Undertakers, Farranfore

