Joan Clifford née O’ Riordan, Coolnaharrigle, Glenbeigh

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take pLace on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERLiverpool have extended their lead at the top of the Premier League to six points.They secured a comfortable 4-nil win over Newcastle at...
Bridie O Rahilly (née Guerin), Gortroe, Fossa, Killarney.
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Thursday evening (Dec 27th), from 4pm - 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to The...
Coursing’s Kingdom Cup At Ballybeggan Park Day 1 Report
James O'Connor has a round-up of day one of the Kingdom Cup at Ballybeggan Park Tralee.
Preview Of The Ballyheigue Races On The 29th And The 30th
Charlie farrely preivew the Ballyheigue Races on the 29th and the 30th
Preview Of The KDL Fixtures And A Review Of 2018
John O'Regan previews the KDL fixtures and reviews 2018
