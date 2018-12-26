Joan Clifford née O’ Riordan, Coolnaharrigle, Glenbeigh

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take pLace on Friday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery.

