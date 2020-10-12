Joan Boylan née Casey, Bridge House, Colbert St., Athea, Co. Limerick and formerly of Barhauve, Rossport, Co. Mayo.

Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday in St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea at 10am.

Burial afterwards in Kilgalligan Cemetery, Carrowtiege, Co. Mayo.

