JJ Hanrahan To Start For Munster V Leinster While Carbery Named On The Bench

RUGBY

Joey Carbery is set to make his first start for Munster from the bench in tomorrow’s PRO-14 game against Leinster.

The Ireland out-half has been rehabbing the ankle injury he picked up before the World Cup.

Currow’s JJ Hanrahan will start again at Number 10 as he aims to add to his season tally of 83 points in the PRO 14 and Champions Cup competitions.

Billy Holland captains the side that shows seven changes to the team that defeated Connacht at the Sportsground last week.

The Munster Team is: Mike Haley; Dan Goggin, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Donoghue.

Kick-off in Thomond Park is at 6pm tomorrow evening.

Ulster and Connacht clash in the Guinness PRO14 at 7.35 this evening in Belfast.