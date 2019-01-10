JJ Hanrahan Omitted From Munster Squad To Play Gloucester

Castleisland’s JJ Hanrahan appears to have lost his race to be fit for Munster’s European Champions Cup Pool 2 clash with Gloucester tomorrow night.

The out-half was omitted from the match day squad that is travelling to Kingsholm for the 7.45pm kick-off on Friday night.

With the team news, here’s Mike O’Halloran.





Munster currently top the group, but just four points separate the four teams heading into the penultimate round of group games.

Captain Peter O’Mahony says it is vital they win away from home.