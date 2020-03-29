JJ Hanrahan Interview

JJ Hanrahan has enjoyed playing in the Number 10 Jersey of Munster a little more than maybe he expected this season.
Injuries to Joey Carbery and Tyler Blyendale have led to the Currow-man featuring at out-half for Munster in the Champions Cup and Pro-14 competitions.
The season is currently on hold with Munster in a good position in Conference B.
JJ Hanrahan has been speaking to John Drummey about the highs and lows of the 2019/2020 season, his hopes of lining out for Ireland and his career to date