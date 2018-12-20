JJ Hanrahan Back In Munster Starting XV To Face Ulster

JJ Hanrahan returns to the starting line-up for Munster’s PRO-14 Inter-Provincial game against Ulster in Belfast.

The Kerryman is one of 13 changes from the team that lost to Castres in France last weekend.

Full back Mike Haley and centre Sammy Arnold are the only players to retain their place while Jaco Taute comes in to partner Arnold in midfield and captain the Province for the first time.





Fellow South African Jean Kleyn returns to the second row.

It will be his Kleyn’s first appearance since tearing ligaments in his thumb against Cheetahs at the start of November.

Tommy O’Donnell has been named on the bench.

Former Leinster players Jordi Murphy, John Cooney, Ian Nagle and Marty Moore have all been included in the Ulster team.

Nagle takes the place of the injured Iain Henderson as one of three changes to the side that beat the Scarlets in the Champions Cup.

Captain Rory Best drops to the bench.

Kick off at Kingspan Park tomorrow night is at 7.35.