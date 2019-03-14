Jimmy Wrenn, Gortnagross, Athea, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at Kelly’s Funeral Home, Athea this evening (Thursday March 14th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea.  Requiem mass on Friday at 11am.  Followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.   No flowers please donations in lieu to Milford Care Centre.

