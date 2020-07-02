Jimmy Murphy Derrymore West Tralee

A Private family funeral will take place for Jimmy with the Requiem Mass being streamed from St. Brendan’s Church Curraheen on www.stjohns.ie Facebook page at 11AM.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit UHK or care of the Gleasure Funeral home Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Kay (march 2020) and dear father of marion (O’ halloran), James, John and Catherine (Finn). Sadly missed by his loving family, his grandchildren , sister Helen, sons-in-law Tadhg and Niall, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

